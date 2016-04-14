Usually, Trader Joe's is ranked as the best supermarket in America, no question. In fact, the beloved grocery store has taken home the prize for the past four years in a row, based on an annual customer survey completed by a company called Market Force. While many expected Trader Joe's to come out on top once again, in a surprising turn of events, a lesser-known market (also with a cult following) beat TJ's this year.
Wegmans is now officially America's favorite grocery store. If you've never heard of it, that's because the chain currently only operates in the Northeast. However, if there's one in your area, we're guessing you know it well. According to CNBC, the Market Force survey is based on a loyalty rating, which considers factors such as customer service, food quality, and checkout ease. Based on thousands of participants, Wegmans scored an impressive 76% loyalty rating, with Publix coming in second at 75% and Trader Joe's falling to third at 73%.
Wegmans prides itself on impressive customer service, huge store locations that boast a high number of products, and lots of specialty foods. Think a more spacious Trader Joe's with even more fun products — and prepared food, too. Lucky for us, the chain is expanding rapidly, so hopefully there will be more locations to check out soon. And possibly another stop to add to our weekly shopping routine.
Wegmans is now officially America's favorite grocery store. If you've never heard of it, that's because the chain currently only operates in the Northeast. However, if there's one in your area, we're guessing you know it well. According to CNBC, the Market Force survey is based on a loyalty rating, which considers factors such as customer service, food quality, and checkout ease. Based on thousands of participants, Wegmans scored an impressive 76% loyalty rating, with Publix coming in second at 75% and Trader Joe's falling to third at 73%.
Wegmans prides itself on impressive customer service, huge store locations that boast a high number of products, and lots of specialty foods. Think a more spacious Trader Joe's with even more fun products — and prepared food, too. Lucky for us, the chain is expanding rapidly, so hopefully there will be more locations to check out soon. And possibly another stop to add to our weekly shopping routine.
Advertisement