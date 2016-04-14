Sales Of Steamy Miley Cyrus Photo To Benefit Planned Parenthood

Miley Cyrus, at only 23, has had a career full of transitions. First, she was the wholesome Hannah Montana, then the wild child enfant terrible. Now, she’s been reborn as a socially conscious activist for young women and homeless youth everywhere.
The latest piece of news attached to this transformation is a collaboration between Cyrus and artist Marilyn Minter, announced today at the annual Planned Parenthood NYC luncheon at the Pierre Hotel.
Minter photographed Cyrus in an exclusive session, with the resulting print to be sold in a limited edition on Artsy beginning April 14, with 100% of the income going to support Planned Parenthood.
The print goes for $5,500, and only 50 will be made, but there’s still a way to support Planned Parenthood alongside Miley.
Marc Jacobs will sell t-shirts featuring additional images from the session, “Miley Hearts Planned Parenthood” and “Pro Choice Miley,” for only $50 through his site and in Marc Jacobs boutiques starting May 16.
The images are in Minter’s signature celebrity style. Cyrus is photographed as through a steamy shower door with her new hairstyle. It’s an interesting melding of some of her previous over-the-top sexuality with her current, more reserved persona.
Joan Malin, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City, praised the collaboration.
“[Cyrus’ and Minter’s] stand with Planned Parenthood shines a spotlight on the millions of women who are being negatively affected by this ongoing attack on abortion access,” Malin said in a release. “And we are so grateful for the remarkable print they created together and we are delighted that sales will directly benefit PPNYC patients.”
Planned Parenthood honored Minter with the Woman of Valor Award award for her support of the organization in the past year. The Brooklyn Museum “Pretty/Dirty,” a retrospective of Minter’s work, this fall.
