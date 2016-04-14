Instagram Just Added Something Perfect For Coachella

Ch-ch-ch-changes keep on coming from Instagram. After increasing the length of video uploads from 15 to 60 seconds a couple of weeks ago, Instagram wants to make it easier to find videos (and accounts) worth watching.
Today, the app's Explore section introduced video channels. According to Instagram, the feature helps connect you with videos that you'll love, the same way that Explore already shows you photos that reflect your interests.
Right now, the top of Explore shows "Videos You Might Like." You can scroll down to see a featured channel, like "Meet the New Comedy Stars." The app hasn't yet said how regularly those featured channels will change, but it's kicking things off with a special Coachella channel that will give those who aren't at the festival a behind-the-scenes-look (flower crowns not included).
Ultimately, this isn't a major change to your existing Explore page, but it does show that the app is placing a special emphasis on video. It's also not a huge surprise given that parent company Facebook has done the same with its Live component.
According to both social networks, the future is video. Roll those cameras.
