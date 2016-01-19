Major News: Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian and two other American citizens who were released from jail in Iran were flown out of Tehran on Sunday.
The Washington Post reports that the three men were expected to go to Switzerland and then a U.S. military facility in Germany, where they'll be examined by medical personnel. One of the Americans, Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari, did not fly out with the others, according to U.S. officials. (Read More)
In-The-Know: JK Rowling shared her secret advice to Alan Rickman on being Snape.
Alan Rickman, famous to many for his role as Snape in the Harry Potter films, knew a lot about the story arc of his character thanks to tips he got from author JK Rowling while filming. Rowling has revealed it, at the behest of a fan on Twitter. And her answer is full of meaning for Potter fans. (Read More)
Real Talk: Miley Cyrus might be engaged to Liam Hemsworth again.
Is Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s engagement back on? The giant rock on her finger has everyone wondering. On Sunday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer sported the dazzling rock the Hemsworth brother gave her in 2012. She also rocked the bling in a recent Instagram post. (Read More)
A-List: Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee are boycotting the 2016 Academy Awards due to the lack of diversity among the nominees.
In a viral Facebook video, the Magic Mike XXL actress explained why she’s displeased that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t nominate any actors of color in major categories. (Read More)
Fun Fact: There will be five visible planets in the sky on January 20.
In an occurrence that would have freaked out more astrologically-inclined civilizations, five planets will be visible in the southern sky starting January 20. Pre-dawn risers will be treated to a view of Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter from January 20 until February 20. The only planets not visible will be the distant trio of Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus. (Read More)
ICYMI: Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of its Raw Cashew Pieces; they may have been contaminated with salmonella.
The grocery chain issued a release about the recall on Monday afternoon, saying it only affects packages with the bar code number 00505154, marked "best before 07.17.2016TF4." The lot was distributed to stores in more than two dozen states. (Read More)
Real Talk: Miss Colombia tells Steve Harvey: “You have to learn how to read.”
In one of the great beauty pageant fails of all time, last month Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner of Miss Universe. In a clip from an appearance on Harvey’s talk show this week, Ariadna Gutierrez, the woman whose name he incorrectly announced, said she forgave the host.“You have to learn how to read cards,” she said, laughing. “Because it was on the card. You wanted me to win.” (Read More)
