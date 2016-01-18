Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of its Raw Cashew Pieces; they may have been contaminated with salmonella. The grocery chain issued a release about the recall on Monday afternoon, saying it only affects packages with the bar code number 00505154, marked "best before 07.17.2016TF4." The lot was distributed to stores in more than two dozen states.
No one has gotten sick from the nuts yet, and Trader Joe's is issuing the announcement so shoppers in the states where the nuts are being sold can return the packages. Consumers in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin should check their batch number.
The store advises customers with cashews of this batch to return them to the store for a full refund. Trader Joe's has removed the batch from the shelves in stores.
Questions can be directed to the company's customer relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, or by emailing them.
