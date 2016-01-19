This Instagrammer Perfectly Matches Makeup To Snacks

We love that he’s drawing inspiration from snack bags to do his makeup. It’s like Andy Warhol painting can-on-can-on-can of Campbell’s Soup, but with makeup. And on Instagram. And it’s chips instead of soup. You get the idea.
Tim’s melding of high and low culture is the perfect way to reach an accessible look. Also, it makes more sense than you think. Snack graphic designers want to maximize their packaging to draw your eye to the shelf that that snack is on. If you have boring packaging, your snack doesn’t get bought and your snack company is out of a job. Tim has basically taken that principle and applied it to makeup. In an unrelated note, we are now hungry. Does anyone have any chips?
What’s your favorite? We like Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream but we’re open to switching to Funyuns. The yellow-and-green is really eye-catching.
Fat boy flow! Still pics from my fat bitch ruffles look
Tbt to when my fatass got inspired by a hot Cheetos bag lol! One of my favorite looks!
Another fat bitch look! I love getting inspired by bags of chips lmao! The colors always look bomb
My Funyuns makeup! Judge a fat bitch if you want, but this is where I get my inspirations lmao and you know I ate that whole damn bag while doing my make up!
The inspiration from yesterday's look! Fat bitch flow!