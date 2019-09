Update: Steve Harvey Received Death Threats After Miss Universe Flub

In one of the great beauty pageant fails of all time, Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner of Miss Universe . Nice one, Steve. The pageant invited him back , but would Miss Colombia ever forgive him? If ever someone had a reason to echo Odd Future’s stance towards Steve Harvey , it would be Miss Colombia.In a clip from an appearance on Harvey’s talk show airing Tuesday, Ariadna Gutierrez, the woman whose name he incorrectly announced, said she forgave the host.Harvey appeared contrite and more than a little nervous as he apologized to the pageant contestant. And he should be.“You have to learn how to read cards,” she said, laughing. “Because it was on the card. You wanted me to win.”