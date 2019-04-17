Whether you’re fascinated with black holes, rising signs, or sci-fi movies, the stars can be a great source of inspiration for baby names. There are many beautifully-named stars, constellations, and astrological phenomenons — whether as big as a galaxy (Andromeda), as rare as the Northern Lights (Aurora), or as everyday as the sunrise (Dawn).
Take your cue from JK Rowling, who named a whole family of characters after constellations. Or from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, whose three-year-old daughter, Luna, shares her name with the Latin word for the moon.
If you're looking for inspiration, we've chosen some of our favorite space-inspired names here:
Andromeda: In Greek mythology, Andromeda is a woman who, along with her mother Cassiopeia, was turned into a constellation — and it’s also the name of an entire galaxy.
Apollo: In Greek mythology, Apollo is the god of the sun. There’s also NASA’s Apollo program, responsible for putting the first men on the moon.
Ariel: This name has Hebrew origins and means “lion of God.” Along with sharing a name with the Little Mermaid and Shakespeare’s sprite, it’s the name of one of the moons of Uranus.
Aurora: This Latin name means “dawn.” In mythology, Aurora is the Roman goddess of the sunrise. The name for the Northern Lights is “aurora borealis," and the name for the Southern Lights is “aurora australis.”
Bellatrix: This Latin name meaning “warrior” is also the name of one of the stars in Orion… and the name of a Harry Potter villain.
Bianca: Meaning “white” in Italian, Bianca is also the name of one of Uranus’ moons.
Cassiopeia: In Greek mythology, Cassiopeia, along with her daughter Andromeda, was turned into a constellation.
Celestial: A variation of “Celeste.”
Celestina: An Italian and Spanish variation of “Celeste.”
Celestine: A French variation of "Celeste."
Celia: This Latin name means “heavenly."
Ciro: This name is an Italian variation of “Cyrus,” meaning “sun.”
Cordelia: A name of Latin and Celtic origin meaning “daughter of the sea,” Cordelia is also one of Uranus’ moons.
Cressida: Meaning “gold” in Greek, Cressida is Trojan prince Troilus' lover in mythology (and Shakespeare). In space, Cressida is the name of one of Uranus’ moons.
Cyrus: This Persian name means “sun.”
Dawn: This name means (obviously) dawn — and it's also the name of a NASA spacecraft.
Diana: In Roman mythology, Diana is the goddess of the moon.
Draco: Meaning “Dragon,” with Greek and Latin origins, Draco is a constellation — and also the name of a Harry Potter character.
Drake: "Drake" is a variation of the name Draco.
Elio: This Italian and Spanish name is derived from the Greek god of the sun, Helios.
Esté: A variation of “Estelle” or “Esther,” meaning “star.”
Estée: A variation of “Estelle” or “Esther,” meaning “star.”
Estela: This Spanish name means "star."
Estella: This name is a variation on “Estelle,” meaning star.
Estelle: This French name means “star."
Estrella: This Spanish name means “star."
Juliet: A variation on Julia, meaning “youthful” in Latin, Juliet is also the name of one of Uranus’ moons.
Juno: Of Latin origin, Juno means “queen of the heavens” — and is also the name of the Roman goddess of love and marriage. In space, Juno is a NASA space probe orbiting Jupiter.
Jupiter: The fifth planet from the Sun, Jupiter is named after the Roman god of thunder. In astrology, Jupiter is the ruling planet of Pisces and Sagittarius, and your Jupiter sign reveals what you have to teach.
Lyra: Meaning “lyre” (a harp-like instrument) in Greek, Lyra is the name of the lyre-shaped constellation within Orpheus.
Mars: The fourth planet from the sun is named after the Roman god of war. In astrology, Mars rules Aries, and your Mars sign has a lot to do with attraction.
Miranda: This Latin name meaning “marvelous” is also the name of one of Uranus’ moons.
Ophelia: This Greek name means “help,” and it’s also the name of one of Uranus’ moons.
Orion: This Greek name refers to the mythological hunter and is also the name of one of the most recognizable constellations.
Orpheus: A character from Greek mythology, Orpheus is also the name of an asteroid and a space telescope.
Pandora: Meaning “all gifted” in Greek, Pandora is also a mythological figure (from the story of Pandora’s box) and the name of one of Saturn’s moons.
Phoebe: In Greek mythology, Phoebe is one of the Titans. Phoebe is also the name of one of Saturn’s moons.
Portia: Meaning “pig” or “doorway” in Latin, this is also the name of one of Uranus’ moons.
Rory: Rory is one variation on “Aurora,” meaning “dawn.”
Roxana: This Persian name means “dawn” or “little star.”
Roxane: This Greek variation of “Roxanne" means “dawn.”
Roxanne: This Persian name means “dawn” or “little star.”
Saturn: Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun and, in mythology, the Roman god of agriculture. In astrology, Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn and has a lot to do with growing up.
Sirius: A name of Greek and Latin origin meaning “burning,” Sirius is also the name of the brightest star in the sky, nicknamed “the dog star.”
Star: Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple. “Star” means, of course, “star.”
Starr: This is one popular variation of "Star."
Ursa: A Latin name meaning “little bear,” Ursa nods to two major constellations: Ursa Major (the Big Dipper) and Ursa Minor (the Little Dipper)
Venus: Venus is the name of the Roman goddess of love and the name of the second planet from the sun. In astrology, Venus is the ruling planet of the signs Libra and Taurus, and your Venus sign helps reveal what you love and desire.
Vega: Meaning “swooping eagle” in Arabic, Vega is also the name of a star in the constellation of Lyra.
Zaniah: This Arabic name, meaning “corner,” is also the name of a star in the constellation Virgo.
Zora: This Persian name means “dawn.”
