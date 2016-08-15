Is he a serial killer running under the guise that that he is helping cleanse the world of women who don't treat men right?



Is he just saying weird things — "She had a vibration... like she is the cat and he [Naz] is the yarn... sometimes you have no choice but to destroy them first... do you know what I’m saying? I saw her for the destroyer that she was and I did not like that..." — to scare and intimidate Chandra?



Did he kill Andrea?



Or, is he just insane?



Mr. Day, as Chandra calls him, also brings up the cat motif again during their conversation, this time directly calling Andrea a cat. Chandra asks him where he went after he left the gas station, as the security footage shows him trailing the cab as they exit. He looks up from painting the nails of a female corpse (!) and spills a drop of blood-red polish on the table before indicating that he was no longer going to answer any questions. Mr. Day then compares Chandra to Andrea, which sounds like a direct threat. He finishes with telling her "Judges 16 — that's all a man needs to know."



Judges 16 is the story of Samson and Delilah, after which the episode is named. As it goes, Samson is betrayed by a prostitute named Delilah. She is given silver in exchange for seducing and destroying the powerful and strong Samson. After convincing him to share his weakness, she cuts off all his hair (as Naz did himself in the prison) while he is sleeping (Naz was sleeping when the murder happened) which renders him defenseless against those who want to kill him. His assailants capture him and gauge out his eyes. Then in one final prayer before he death, God grants Samson the power to topple the temple, killing everyone inside it, including himself (I really hope this death is not foreshadowing for Naz.) By referencing this, Day is telling Chandra that to him, women are lying, seducing, kisses of death.



Chandra leaves the morgue and is quite shaken up. I would be too.



At the police station, Detective Box uses social media and finds out that Naz did a lot of favors for his classmates. He is set on finding out what those favors were. He notices that Naz changed schools after sophomore year. We find out he pushed a classmate down a flight of stairs. Naz, when questioned by Chandra about it, said it was as easy as pushing open a door. He does not seem remorseful or apologetic. He says he did it because they talking to him the 9/11 Attacks. It brings to light the difference between defending oneself and attacking someone. It still doesn't look good for court, though.



Later, towards the end of the episode, a lightbulb goes off in Stone's head and he realizes that they should find out more about Andrea’s financial circumstances at the time of her death (duh, guys.) We find out from the mystery funeral man in the suit that her mother, Evelyn Cornish, died two years earlier and left the house to her daughter in her will. The mystery man, Ray Halle, was Evelyn’s financial advisor. He also hates Don Taylor, Andrea’s step-father, and seems mighty suspicious of the benefits he is reaping from her stepdaughter's untimely death.



Don wanted half her mother’s money, which would have been about 5 or 6 million dollars. Andrea, Ray says, told him no way. Or actually, he corrects himself, “Actually what she said was ‘Over my dead body.'” He continues, adding, “I guess he gets it all now.”



That sounds like the most crystal clear motive to me. Will this be the missing piece to the puzzle to clear Naz’s name?