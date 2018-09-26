32 Greek Mythology-Inspired Costumes To Channel Your Inner Goddess

While there's always a take on the news to turn into a conversation-starting Halloween costume, sometimes you want something a little more classic — or classical. Go for the ultimate throwback with a look inspired by Greek mythology.
Rather than showing up as a generic "Greek goddess," keep reading to find a myth that speaks to you, and a costume inspired by its star. How about the goddess of wine, or the one who begged to be turned into a tree to escape an annoying suitor? Whichever you choose, you can consider your Halloween-party small talk covered.