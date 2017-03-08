8 Ancient Goddesses You Probably Don't Know About But Should

The world is full of amazing female role models — but we didn't need to tell you that. Women make waves everywhere from the world of beauty to the medical field. That said, it never hurts to have a few female role models of the holy variety, too.
In honor of International Women's Day, we're taking a closer look at some of the most interesting goddesses from ancient cultures around the world. From the Celtic Epona to Japan's Fuji, these powerful deities inspired cults and rituals completely unique to them.
Although their popularity may have dwindled centuries — or millennia — ago, we can still learn a thing or two from these mighty women. Ahead, we've rounded up eight ancient goddesses whose mythical reputations are more than well-deserved. These women are downright worship-worthy.
Click through to get to know these truly badass goddesses of old.