But if you ask Rachel Ignotofsky, that couldn't be further from the truth — and it's way past time to change the way we talk about science, especially in regards to women scientists who too often go ignored. Ignotofsky ’s upcoming book, Women In Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World, aims to change the everyday conversation about science — where we access information about science, whose work we see represented when we do, and how we digest the facts we’re given. Through eye-popping, brightly illustrated pages, Ignotofsky tells the stories of 50 women — some well-known and some who were left behind in mainstream history books — whose research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics influenced the world through their respective fields. Not only did these women make incredible strides in science and medicine, but in doing so they shouted a huge "fuck you" to a society that, historically, has actively and purposefully discouraged them from pursuing their work.