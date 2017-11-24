These Baby Names Are Predicted To Be The Most Popular In 2018

Baby name trends come and go – from gender-neutral and animal-esque names to Game of Thrones-inspired monikers – but a few old favourites always seem to make it onto lists of the Most Popular Baby Names. For girls, Olivia and Charlotte have fared consistently well in recent years, while Harry and Jack have proven popular for boys.
But new predictions of 2018's most popular baby names suggests a sea change in the world of girls' names (well, kind of). According to the folks at pregnancy and parenting website Babygaga, the name Olivia, the popular choice for girls this year, doesn't even feature in the top 20, The Sun reported.
The site, which looked at data from previous years to work out which names are up-and-coming, claims Charlotte will still be popular, coming in at second place. But the most popular predicted girls' name for 2018? The ever-present and perfectly lovely Emma.
Other names thought to be popular for baby girls next year include Sadie, Violet, Kennedy and Savannah, with the Chrissy Teigen and John Legend-inspired Luna also making it into the top 20 and names like Hazel and Stella making a comeback.
There's also some change predicted in the naming of baby boys, with the usually popular Harry failing to scrape into the top 20 and Finn taking the top spot. Jack is anticipated to retain its popularity, coming in at second place and old favourite Oliver also making the top five. Atticus, Theodore, Reuban and Dylan are also forecast to have their moment in the spotlight next year.
As interesting as this forecast is, we can't see Olivia and Harry going down without a fight.
Most popular predicted girls' names for 2018
1. Emma
2. Charlotte
3. Sadie
4. Violet
5. Kennedy
6. Savannah
7. Penelope
8. Victoria
9. Ellie
10. Hazel
11. Natalie
12. Luna
13. Rylie
14. Aurora
15. Scarlett
16. Nora
17. Zoe
18. Amelia
19. Harper
20. Stella
Most popular predicted boys' names for 2018
1. Finn
2. Jack
3. Atticus
4. Oliver
5. Theodore
6. Reuban
7. Dylan
8. Corin
9. Adam
10. Alexander
11. Daniel
12. Christopher
13. Brandon
14. Logan
15. Joseph
16. Hunter
17. Lucas
18. Kai
19. Jasper
20. Isaac
