I grew up during a time where the phrase ‘gender fluidity’ meant nothing. When I cut off my hair aged nine so I could be like George from The Famous Five (who wants to be a boy), mothers at the school gates would essentially be dicks to my mother. "Why have you cut off all your beautiful hair?" teachers would ask, and I’d just say "I didn’t like it" and carry on playing football with the boys. I didn’t know what gender fluidity was then, and neither did anyone else, but I sure as hell got called my sister’s brother a lot, and nobody knew how to deal with it. The next generation coming through are going to be well-versed that ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ labels are starting to blend, and the fact that unisex names are becoming more and more popular reflects this.



In 20 years time, when James and Wyatt are fully fledged adults, is anyone going to care that they’ve got, by early millennium standards, male or unisex names? Girl's and boy's names are going to be as outdated as names like Alan and Steve and Hilda are now. Actually, Hilda is pretty cool.



But it’s true that kids will find something to pick on. I got picked on a bit for being called Stevie. In the playground, girls would ask me if I was a boy and I’d have to explain no, and pretend I hated my name to fit in with them. I also, though, got picked on for being clever. And for wearing bizarre clothes. And for having a mole on my face. You can get picked on for literally anything, regardless of your name – it’s not as if being called Claire makes you bulletproof.

