"What’s it short for?" "Who are you named after?" "Does it say that on your birth certificate?" "HAHAHAHA YOU’RE A BOY". These are just a few of the things said to someone who has grown up with what is traditionally a boy’s name. That last quote is obviously from primary school; most adult humans can cope with the concept of a unisex name, or so I thought before I read about the mother who recently posted on Mumsnet about calling her daughter Iris James, and everyone freaked out.“Why lumber your daughter with a boy’s name? Pretty ill thought out,’ said one outraged anonymous user. Another added: “My middle name is Ross and I have always hated it.” Some were positive, sure, but it still caused a debate that raged enough to make headline news As someone whose first name is thought of as male (you can call it unisex, and cite Stevie Nicks, as much as you like, but there’s a reason every Uber driver says, "No, this is for Stevie" when I clamber in) I can vouch for the fact that there are comments. When I meet someone new, my name is almost guaranteed to come up in conversation – just like if I’m wearing a pair of incredible bright shoes, or blue lipstick – because it’s something to talk about when you’re grasping at straws. What else are they going to ask me? My thoughts on what happens after we die? Yes, I’m more than happy to skip the small talk, but you’ve got to ease yourself into the conversation somehow, and commenting on my name is the easiest way.I’m pretty sure Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s daughter James will have similar conversations. And Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s daughter Wyatt. And, going forward, is that really such a huge problem?