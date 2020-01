The 2020 Golden Globes Took One Step Forward, Five Steps Back

But overall, the night seemed like a return to old habits rather than the first ceremony of a fresh new decade. Calls for social justice and climate change advocacy couldn’t overcome the pall Gervais, who returned as host for the fifth time, cast over the show from the start. He first took on the gig in 2010, hosting three consecutive ceremonies before handing the mantle to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for two blessed years in 2014. The last time Gervais hosted was 2016, nearly a year before the New York Times ’ and New Yorker ’s damning reports on Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of abuse and sexual assault. Though Hollywood has (kind of, maybe) evolved, Gervais seemed determined to prove otherwise. Jokes about Felicity Huffman’s jail time from the college admissions scandal and Judi Dench’s turn in the disastrous Cats didn’t quite land, and a rant about streaming services’ lack of accountability had many staring into their mini bottles of Moet. Also striking was a jab at Leonardo DiCaprio’s taste for younger women, thrown out there as a charming fact about the actor — like “Oh right that’s his thing”— in the same sentence as Prince Andrew’s alleged indiscretions with Jeffrey Epstein.