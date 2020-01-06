Ricky Gervais Went After Everyone From Epstein To Felicity Huffman In His Cringe-y Golden Globes Monologue
Going into the 2020 Golden Globes, we knew to expect some harsh Hollywood commentary and jokes from host Ricky Gervais. What we didn’t realise was how harsh the Office originator’s opening monologue would be. Gervais spent his fifth time hosting the awards show criticising everyone from a post-Operation Varsity Blues Felicity Huffman to Leonardo DiCaprio and Apple TV+.
As Gervais, who also leads Netflix's After Life, shrugged, about his apparent final time on the Golden Globes stage, “It’s the last time, who cares?
Absolutely no one in Hollywood could escape Gervais’ ire — not even international treasure Dame Judi Dench. Keep reading to find out every single individual Gervais went after with his opening monologue and the jaw-dropping joke he used to take them out.
Advertisement
You’ll probably need some ice for these burns.
Felicity Huffman
“I came here in a limo tonight, and the licence plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”
Jeffrey Epstein
“[After Life] season 2 is on the way. So in the end, [my character] obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he’s your friend. But I don’t care.”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Andrew
On Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s tendency to date younger women: “Even Prince Andrew is like, come on Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50.”
Judi Dench
On Judi Dench saying Cats was her destiny: “She loves nothing better than plunking herself on the carpet. Lifting her leg. And licking her asshole.”
Streaming services like Apple TV+ & Amazon Prime
On celebrities working with controversial streaming services: “If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything … If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and fuck off.”
Related Content:
Advertisement