The Decade In Entertainment: From The Harlem Shake To #OscarsSoWhite

The world looked very different in 2010. Instagram landed on our phones and we were sincerely excited about sepia filters and novelty borders. One Direction were put together and we’d only just reached the third film in the Twilight Saga. Lady Gaga debuted the meat dress and BBC launched a little programme called Downton Abbey.
And look at us now. We speak more often of the dangers of social media than the fun we used to have with it. The 1D boys are releasing solo music all over the place and our beloved Gaga will now be best remembered for her award-winning turn as Ally Campana in A Star Is Born.
It’s been a decade of chaos and change in the entertainment world, and it's been both thrilling and overwhelming to watch. Streaming thoroughly changed our lives and, for better or worse, television will never look the same again. Memes shaped our experience on the internet and the Kardashian-Jenner realm of influence grew to unimaginable strength. And between music figureheads Stormzy and Beyoncé, politics and the black experience intertwined in the most powerful way on the global stage. Elsewhere, the fight for better representation of women on screen gained momentum but still has so much further to go, and we’ll undoubtedly be feeling the aftershock from the Harvey Weinstein #MeToo scandal into the 2020s.
It’s been quite a ride. Ahead, we work through the key moments that have shaped everything you’ve watched and listened to over the last ten years.
And look at us now. We speak more often of the dangers of social media than the fun we used to have with it. The 1D boys are releasing solo music all over the place and our beloved Gaga will now be best remembered for her award-winning turn as Ally Campana in A Star Is Born.
It’s been a decade of chaos and change in the entertainment world, and it's been both thrilling and overwhelming to watch. Streaming thoroughly changed our lives and, for better or worse, television will never look the same again. Memes shaped our experience on the internet and the Kardashian-Jenner realm of influence grew to unimaginable strength. And between music figureheads Stormzy and Beyoncé, politics and the black experience intertwined in the most powerful way on the global stage. Elsewhere, the fight for better representation of women on screen gained momentum but still has so much further to go, and we’ll undoubtedly be feeling the aftershock from the Harvey Weinstein #MeToo scandal into the 2020s.
It’s been quite a ride. Ahead, we work through the key moments that have shaped everything you’ve watched and listened to over the last ten years.