The Downton Abbey Movie Proves This Was Always A Story About Women

Downton has always been about spectacle, and the movie doesn’t disappoint. The production value has gotten a boost: the costumes are more dazzling than ever, and the sweeping shots of the estate and within the house itself highlight a grandeur appropriate for such pomp and circumstance. Director Michael Engler worked on several episodes in the final seasons, so the style feels continuous, an extension of the show, while still managing to tell a standalone story. Still, if you’ve never seen Downton Abbey before, you’re bound to be confused. Creator Julian Fellowes’ script is likewise familiar. The dowager countess’ zingers still zing, and the cheesy odes to the days gone by are still as ripe as camembert. It’s comforting to know that the world can spiral out of control, and Downton Abbey will still be concerned with whether or not to change for dinner. And then there’s the conveniently resolved issue of Carson’s illness, never to be brought up again even though it was debilitating enough to cause his retirement from service.