Why Everyone At The Golden Globes Will Be Wearing This Pin

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards are still a few days away, but we already know politics will be front and centre. Both men and women will be joining together by wearing black to protest gender inequality and acknowledge the flood of sexual abuse allegations that have plagued Hollywood over the past few month. But the public display of activism doesn’t stop there.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hottest accessory on the Golden Globes red carpet will be a pin reading “Time’s Up,” a nod to the sexual harassment prevention initiative introduced Monday by some of the industry's biggest heavy hitters, including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera. The pin was designed by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips. THR is reporting that Witherspoon tasked Phillips with making the pin last month when the plans for the Time’s Up initiative were drawn up.
“Reese asked me to come to the actor’s group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters” Phillips tells THR. “We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime [L.A. jewellery designer] Michael Schmidt.” From there, Schmidt and Phillips worked to design Time’s Up’s logo and create 500 pins in two weeks.
The stylist is also putting out a call to action for the fashion industry to donate to Time’s Up’s legal defence fund for victims. “I can’t think of anything more appropriate than fashion brands who have built careers on the red carpet donating to the Time’s Up legal fund because as we’ve learned in the last year, there’s nothing more powerful than how we spend our money,”she says. “I will take notice of these brands and want to do business with them.”
