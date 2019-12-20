Little Women & Hustlers Are Breaking Money Taboos

Fast-forward 150 years or so, and the March girls might have ended up on a path closer to Destiny’s, Constance Wu’s character in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers. In a capitalist world that caters to men’s needs, women must use whatever they have at their disposal to get ahead. For Jo, that means her pen; for Amy, it’s her sharp wit and stylish fur stoles; for Destiny and Ramona, it’s their bodies, with a little help from a creative ketamine cocktail. When she finds herself a single mother in the aftermath of the 2008 Wall Street collapse, Destiny realizes she’s short on options. We see her try, in vain, to find work at a department store makeup counter, only to be told she doesn’t have retail experience. Likewise, her former strip club coworker and friend, Ramona (Lopez), finds that her job at Old Navy doesn’t offer her the flexibility she needs to remain involved in her daughter’s life — let alone keep her in the Gucci bags and Louboutins she’s grown used to.