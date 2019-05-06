How Greta Gerwig's Little Women Remake Is Stacking Up Against The 1994 Masterpiece

You are absolutely on it, but that's a two-part reason. The first part is that it’s about women, for women. That was not something that people wanted to do in the 1980s and early '90s. That was box-office poison as far as they were concerned. Then, the second part was that it was not conventionally about a romance. It was about a woman who basically denied a romance. If you think back to the movies of the early '90s, none of those things were happening. The other thing is it was about women who were ambitious. A lot of the movies of that time who had an ambitious woman, she was viewed as evil, like in Working Girl. The woman who was the boss was bad. It was as though women weren't ready to have power. For us to make a movie in which these girls at the very beginning announce what they wanted to do with their lives and each of them had a separate dream, it spoke very much to the time.