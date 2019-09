What’s amusing is that Jon might still be in the dark had Daenerys not completely stepped in it and told Sam that she burned his father and brother to a crisp last season, pretty much on a whim. Angry and distraught, he wanders outside, and runs into Bran, who tells him it’s time. And as it happens, Jon is in the crypt, where Ned Stark (whom he learns is his uncle), and Lyanna Stark (his real mother) are buried. It’s also where we first learned about King Robert’s justification for starting the rebellion all those years ago, back in the the pilot. After laying a lot of history and words, and fancy titles like “ Aegon Targaryen , Sixth of his name, Protector of the realm” (see, Daenerys, other people can have long names, too), on Jon, Sam challenges him with a hard bit of introspection. He was willing to give up his title to save lives. Will Daenerys? (I’m betting not.)