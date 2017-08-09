As of last week's episode of Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister officially knows what she's up against. As the gloating Lannister army was returning from victory at Highgarden, Daenerys' Dothraki army charged, and the Mother of Dragons herself swooped in on the back of Drogon. As a result, the Lannister army was vanquished.
After this overwhelming defeat, Cersei has only one thing to smile about. At least Randyll Tarly confirmed that the gold taken from Highgarden was successfully transported to King's Landing. That pesky Lannister debt to the Iron Bank is now fully repaid.
Like any trusty financial advisor, the Iron Bank's Tycho Nestoris (yes, that is Mark Gatiss) has a suggestion for what Cersei should do with her newfound wealth: Grow her army and navy. And he has a plan for it, too. Go straight to the Golden Company. Money may not be able to bring Cersei's brother-lover back, but it can buy her the Iron Throne.
But what is the Golden Company? Why haven't we heard of it yet? Hold tight, because this is one Thrones lesson you don't want to miss.
