It’s been a year and a half since the Game of Thrones season 7 finale aired, so it’s totally understandable if you’ve forgotten a few key details. And honestly, it’s also totally understandable if you’ve forgotten everything. Some of the character names and places and events are so hard to remember even while watching an episode. We’ve been guilty of having to pause and google multiple times during the same scene! Even diehard Game of Thrones fans are justifiably a little rusty since it’s been so long since this series graced our TV screens. So to get back in the spirit, here are all the Game of Thrones episodes you need to watch before Season 8 premieres on April 15. If, however, you are even more strapped for time than this guide allows, you can also go for the cheat mode, which selects the essential, cannot miss, even if you have no time at all episodes.