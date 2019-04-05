This finale might be the most jam-packed episode yet, kicking off with Cersei’s massive revenge against the Faith Militant. Her plan has quite the body count and unintended consequences as poor Tommen finds that he isn’t cut out for the Lannister way of life and dies by suicide. Plus Jon Snow becomes the King of the North; Arya gets her revenge on Walder Frey in her own version of the Red Wedding; Dany sets sail for Westeros; Cersei is crowned the new leader of the Seven Kingdoms; and Bran finally, finally, finally confirms that Jon is actually a Targaryen, not a bastard, and has an actual claim to the Iron Throne.