Here's How Teens Completely Conquered TV & Netflix

“What’s exciting about streaming shows is that the creators allow the internet and social media to be a part of its journey, so [young] audiences can be more active in what they are watching … it's totally their playground. Teenagers basically own the internet,” Jessica Barden, star of Netflix coming-of-age black comedy The End Of The F***ing World, told Refinery29 over email. “A lot of those shows, and ours, wouldn't have been as successful had the internet not helped them along.”