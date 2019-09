We Need To Get Over The Fantasy Of Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

In their joint statement announcing the split, Aniston and Theroux try to tackle the enduring fantasy head-on by lovingly calling out the "gossip industry" before they start to "speculate and invent" on their own. Aniston has been at the butt of so many rumours exaggerations , and totally invasive paparazzi photos , that she preemptively knows how to handle a big celebrity announcement. "Don't fantasise about my personal life" is what she really wants to stay, but instead she churns out a statement with a subtle "fuck you"' aimed at sites who run headlines like this . And despite Aniston taking control of the narrative with an official statement as ironclad as her rumoured prenup , the public still can't resist pointing out that for the first time since their intense split, Pitt and Aniston are both single at the same time. It does not matter how or why or when or where Aniston became single – she's single, and the people know what they want. Once America's Sweethearts, always America's Sweethearts.