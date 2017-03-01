Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Are Apparently Texting Buddies

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got divorced in 2005. But according to new reports, they're in touch as friends.
People reported Wednesday that an unnamed source confirmed the actors have been texting each other since Pitt's split from Angelina Jolie.
"They have been friends for a while and often text," the source told People. "This is nothing new, he didn't have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number."
A source confirmed to Refinery29 that Brad and Jen are in touch.
To be fair, this whole thing doesn't seem particularly newsworthy. After knowing each other for years, maybe Pitt and Aniston do just want to be friends and talk things out with each other. They were married for five years, after all; even if they're no longer linked romantically, they'll always share a certain bond. (And besides, Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux are totally happy together!)
In September, Angelina Jolie's lawyer confirmed that she was filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. At the time, her attorney told the press the filing was "for the health of the family." Jolie and Pitt are working on a private settlement to determine a custody agreement for their six children, according to People.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for comment.
This post has been updated to include comment from an unnamed source.
