Aniston and husband Justin Theroux were seen out and about in the city on Monday. Aniston, 47, was wearing a simple outfit of jeans and black Gucci loafers. What struck people was her necklace, bearing the evil eye symbol. It symbolizes different things in every culture, but it's commonly thought to ward off evil spirits or send malice. We can't say if Aniston's particular choice of accessory is a statement on Brangelina, but if that is her intention, Aniston sure knows how to send subtle shade in style.