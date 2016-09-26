Jennifer Aniston has not yet said a word about the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But that doesn't mean the world won't try to find meaning in every little thing she says or does. Or put her face on the cover of newspapers. Or circulate hilarious GIFs imagining Jen's reaction to the demise of Brangelina. The latest theory about Aniston's response to the news comes courtesy of a necklace the actress was wearing while in New York.
Aniston and husband Justin Theroux were seen out and about in the city on Monday. Aniston, 47, was wearing a simple outfit of jeans and black Gucci loafers. What struck people was her necklace, bearing the evil eye symbol. It symbolises different things in every culture, but it's commonly thought to ward off evil spirits or send malice. We can't say if Aniston's particular choice of accessory is a statement on Brangelina, but if that is her intention, Aniston sure knows how to send subtle shade in style.
What's that around Jen Aniston's neck?! Get a closer look: https://t.co/1WzkpF0okB pic.twitter.com/WWgRNUQEm0— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 26, 2016
Advertisement