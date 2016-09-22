Jennifer Aniston's Team Denies Split With Justin Theroux

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has triggered a lot of collateral damage. Yesterday Pitt's Allied co-star Marion Cotillard posted a statement distancing herself from the drama. She denied claims that she had a role in the split and asserted that she and her partner, with whom she is expecting a second child, are still going strong.
Now it's Jennifer Aniston's turn. In Touch Weekly has claimed that Pitt's first wife and new husband Justin Theroux are following Brangelina's lead and calling it quits. The cover story alleges that Theroux cheated on Aniston.
Not so, insists a rep for the actress. Aniston's team has called the story a "complete fabrication" in a statement to the Daily Mail.
Back to the drawing board, guys. No drama here.
