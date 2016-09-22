Marion Cotillard Weighs In On Pitt-Jolie Divorce

"This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into.



I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.



Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.



Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing.



And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery.



Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.



With all my love



Marion"