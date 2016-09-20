This morning, we all heard the shocking (okay, not so shocking) news that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are ending their two-year marriage and over decade-long relationship. We asked, how? Why? When? And inevitably: Who? We immediately (yes — shamefully) wondered if a third party was involved in the split.
Then the gossip began bubbling that Pitt was getting too close with his recent co-star, Marion Cotillard. The two play lovers in Allied, a spy-romance movie out November 23.
When the first trailer was released in August, many publications joked that it looked like a period-piece version Mr. & Mrs. Smith, because of the spies-turned-partners plotline and the pair's immediate connection on screen. The film's producer, Graham Smith, even told People in August that the two stars had "electric chemistry." The pair also spent time together one on one before they started filming. "By the time we got to set, it was really amazing to see these characters already feel lived in and real," Smith said.
Is history repeating itself with both an eerily familiar movie plot and coinciding breakup? (Pitt left Jennifer Aniston after co-starring with Jolie in 2005.)
This ironic twist makes the Allied trailer a minefield of clues.
Are Pitt and Cotillard acting? Is their chemistry cinematic or legitimate? Will anyone be able to watch this trailer, much less the entire film, and not dissect every scene between Pitt and Cotillard? With statements coming in from both side's attorneys, it seems that the reason for the divorce is the kids, not an affair.
But still, let's examine all the sus moments we have to look forward to when Allied hits theaters.
Here's the moment when Pitt's character, Max Vatan, first lays eyes on Marianne Beausejour, a French resistance fighter. Based on their expressions, it's clear they're definitely going to sleep together, get in trouble together, and maybe be forced to turn on each other, because #drama.
Here's the moment when Pitt's character, Max Vatan, first lays eyes on Marianne Beausejour, a French resistance fighter. Based on their expressions, it's clear they're definitely going to sleep together, get in trouble together, and maybe be forced to turn on each other, because #drama.
A lot of staring, flirting, and drinking follows.
Then there's the car make-out scene in which they're both wearing white. She also has a wedding ring on, and they look mighty cozy.
Next, they're getting married.
All in all, they look really happy together.
It looks like they have kids, too. She's literally beaming up at her co-star.
Maybe Pitt should refrain from any more romantic stories about trust, spies, and falling in love? That is, unless I'm the one starring opposite.
