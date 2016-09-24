The Independent translated, stating that it reads, "I don’t usually make it a habit to comment on rumors made about us. I also don’t usually talk about my private life until now. I have always protected [it] attentively. But the fury of the tabloids, the venal stupidity of some people calling themselves journalists, the haters who feel braver behind a keyboard, drive me to speak of the pride, love, respect and admiration I have for Marion staying so strong and intelligent in the face of all these stupid and unfounded accusations. I think we’re all living with much more important things at the moment and now it’s time to move on and raise the bar a bit. Even if there’s so much work for some, I want to be positive. And as Marion said so well I hope you get better and aspire to something else in your life besides constantly sending sh*t!"
Je n'ai pas non plus l'habitude de commenter les rumeurs faites à notre sujet... Je n'ai pas non plus l'habitude de parler de ma vie privée, que jusqu'à présent j'ai toujours protégé avec beaucoup d'attention... Mais l'acharnement de la presse people, la bêtise vénale de certaines personnes se faisant appeler journalistes, la haine de certains internautes se sentant plus forts derrière un clavier, me poussent quand même à dire la fierté, l'amour, le respect et l'admiration que j'ai pour Marion, de rester aussi forte et intelligente face à toutes ces accusations débiles et non fondées. Je pense que nous vivons tous des choses autrement plus importantes en ce moment et que maintenant il serait temps de passer à autre chose et d'élever un peu le niveau. Même si il y a beaucoup de travail pour certains, j'ai envie d'être positif. Et comme dit si bien Marion je vous souhaite d'aller mieux et d'aspirer à autre chose dans votre vie que d'envoyer constamment de la merde !
This story was originally published on September 21.
Marion Cotillard has, by dint of starring in a film with a man known for falling in love with his co-stars, been thrust into the midst of the Pitt-Jolie divorce. There's literally no reason to connect her to the divorce, other than Pitt's history, but she's been dragged into it anyway.
Unfairly, we say. And she agrees, according to a lengthy Instagram post in which she also announces her pregnancy. That would be her second child with fellow actor Guillaume Canet. She says that she would not have written the note but that the situation was beginning to affect those she loves. In the post, she wishes Brad and Angelina "peace in this very tumultuous moment" and indicates that she's "very well thank you."
Essentially, her note is the French-actress version of Taylor Swift asking to be excluded from a narrative that she never asked to be a part of. We'll embed the entire post and the text of her comments, below.
This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion Ceci sera la première et seule réaction que j'aurai concernant la déferlante inouïe qui à commencé il y a de ça 24 heures et à laquelle je suis mêlée malgré moi. Je n'ai pas pour habitude de commenter ni de prendre au sérieux le tas d'absurdités déversées à mon sujet mais la situation prenant une telle tournure et affectant des gens que j'aime, je me dois de m'exprimer. Pour commencer, j'ai rencontré il y a quelques années l'homme de ma vie , le père de notre fils et du bébé que nous attendons aujourd'hui. Il est mon amour, mon meilleur ami et le seul homme dont j'ai besoin. Ensuite, à ceux qui me prétendent dévastée, je vais très bien merci. Ce genre d'inventions aberrantes ne m'affectent en aucun cas. Et pour finir, à la "presse", à tous les haters, trolls et consorts qui ont le jugement si rapide je vous souhaite sincèrement... un prompt rétablissement. Ceci dit et un peu plus sérieusement, je souhaite à Angelina et Brad, deux personnes pour qui j'ai un profond respect, de trouver la paix dans ce moment tumultueux. Avec tout mon amour. Marion
