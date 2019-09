This story was originally published on September 21.Marion Cotillard has, by dint of starring in a film with a man known for falling in love with his co-stars , been thrust into the midst of the Pitt-Jolie divorce . There's literally no reason to connect her to the divorce, other than Pitt's history, but she's been dragged into it anyway Unfairly, we say. And she agrees, according to a lengthy Instagram post in which she also announces her pregnancy. That would be her second child with fellow actor Guillaume Canet. She says that she would not have written the note but that the situation was beginning to affect those she loves. In the post, she wishes Brad and Angelina "peace in this very tumultuous moment" and indicates that she's "very well thank you."Essentially, her note is the French-actress version of Taylor Swift asking to be excluded from a narrative that she never asked to be a part of. We'll embed the entire post and the text of her comments, below.