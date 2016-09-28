Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up, people have been obsessed with how Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston feels about the whole thing.
The New York Post put a photo of Aniston looking celebratory on its cover as if she's now getting some sort of vengeful pleasure in her ex's pain. People have shared GIFs showing her imagined joy and some have even speculated that Aniston's evil eye necklace is a statement on Brangelina.
Well, Aniston's friend and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox has news for us: Aniston's not sitting around thinking about her ex. In fact, this really has nothing to do with her.
"I feel like we’re exacerbating it by even talking about it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It’s not about her."
And while Aniston hasn't commented on any of the news, her husband Justin Theroux agrees with Cox.
"There's an endless appetite for trash, apparently, though everyone would say that they don't have that appetite," he told Business Insider. "It's shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world."
Amen to that.
