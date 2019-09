Justin Theroux Speaks Out On Brangelina

As for the relentless tabloid coverage of not only Brangelina, but his wife Aniston? Trash, says Theroux. "There's an endless appetite for trash, apparently, though everyone would say that they don't have that appetite. But I think a lot of people do, because people buy it," he explained. "But there are bigger things to bitch about. It's shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world." Sounds like Theroux is on the same wavelength as Susan Sarandon, who slammed CNN on Twitter last week for covering Brangelina instead of the shooting of Terence Crutcher.