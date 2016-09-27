Justin Theroux Speaks Out On Brangelina

While Brad Pitt's ex Jennifer Aniston has stayed mum on the news of Brangelina's divorce, her husband Justin Theroux spoke up on Monday. He kept his comments short, sweet, and focused on the couple's six kids. "As a child of divorce, all I can say is that's terrible news for those children, and that's all you can really say," Theroux told Business Insider during an interview about his new movie, Girl on the Train. "It's boring to sort of comment on anything else. People are having a bad time, that's horrible."
As for the relentless tabloid coverage of not only Brangelina, but his wife Aniston? Trash, says Theroux. "There's an endless appetite for trash, apparently, though everyone would say that they don't have that appetite. But I think a lot of people do, because people buy it," he explained. "But there are bigger things to bitch about. It's shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world." Sounds like Theroux is on the same wavelength as Susan Sarandon, who slammed CNN on Twitter last week for covering Brangelina instead of the shooting of Terence Crutcher.
Also on Monday, Theroux revealed the very simple secrets to his happy union, a little over a year strong, with Aniston. "We appreciate each other's sense of humor, we respect one another, and we get along," the actor told ET. "I know it sounds simple but it's true!" Simple, sure, but we'd call that some solid relationship advice.
