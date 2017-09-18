Miley Cyrus Gives An Update On Her Wedding Plans

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth proved that second chances do exist when they let the world know they were engaged (again) in October 2016. Since then, the couple have kept things fun by dishing on their love life, posting artsy Instagram pics, and paying homage to one another in their work.
Though things are going great for the lovebirds, they don't seem to be in any real rush to tie the knot. In a recent interview with The Sun on Sunday newspaper, the "Malibu" singer revealed that she simply doesn't "envision marriage" with her Australian beau.
"I'm 24. I hope to get to live a little bit more," she said. "I have too much living to do [before I get married]."
Cyrus and Hemsworth, 27, have been together on-and-off for the better part of their adult lives — Miley shared an adorable throwback photo to their first kiss eight years ago on her Instagram earlier this summer — and it's completely understandable that they wouldn't want to rush something great.
"Three years ago, if you'd asked me if I'd be here, this happy with this man, I'd have been stunned," she said. "I'm just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it's possible to get even happier, I'll take it."
It's great to see the former Hannah Montana star maturing and taking the time to discover herself. In July, she spoke with Harper's Bazaar for their August cover story and shared that she's done letting people define who she is, because at the end of the day, she's always changing and evolving, and that's a good thing.
"I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I'm not saying I've never been myself," she said. "Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It's just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot. I think I'm just figuring out who I am at such a rapid pace that it's hard for me to keep up with myself."
Just as she's changing, so is her relationship. More power to her if she wants to take the time for she and Hemsworth to grow individually and as a couple before jumping into the next stage of their lives.
