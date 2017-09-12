This Kissing Selfie Of Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Is Mystifying

While it's been a long road, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are happier than ever. The 24-year-old has admitted that she can't seem to stop writing songs about the Hunger Games actor, and their frequent gushing posts about the other on Instagram prove that things are looking solid. While their most recent snap together is no exception to this gushing, it does look take a sharp turn for the surreal. It seems the youngest Hemsworth has tired of traditional Instagram filters, and has instead decided to do something a little unexpected in this photo of the couple kissing: He turned them into cartoons.
"Life is way cooler in cartoon," he captioned the photo, which looks exactly like some kind of vibrant pencil drawing of The Last Song costars.
If this the couple's new aesthetic, we're totally on board. After all, as Miley told Cosmopolitan last month, relationships are all about change.
"Nothing and no one stays the same," she explained to the outlet. "Grow, evolve, change with each other, and celebrate your love's journey!"
This is the same philosophy she applied to her and Liam's relationship before they got back together.
"I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she told Billboard ahead of the release of "Malibu." "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."
It looks like the two have done just that and then some. They're seeing the world in a whole new cartoon light, and now, I guess, so are we.
