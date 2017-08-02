This Is What Miley Cyrus Learned About Relationships From Her Parents

It's almost September issue season, which means women's magazines are in the midst of revealing their September cover stars. For Cosmopolitan, that star is Miley Cyrus this year. And if the preview is any indication, Miley gets pretty real in the cover interview.
Cyrus revealed what she's learned from her parents' marriage in the upcoming Cosmopolitan issue. It's simple, but it's a great lesson — and it's totally on brand for Miley.
"Nothing and no one stays the same," Cyrus told Cosmopolitan of what her mom and dad imparted to her. "Grow, evolve, change with each other, and celebrate your love's journey!"
Advertisement
The advice echoes some of the recent statements Cyrus has made about her own relationship with Liam Hemsworth. In a Billboard interview from May, Cyrus said that she and her fiancé had to "re-fall for each other" after growing apart.
"I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," Cyrus told Billboard at the time. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."
It sounds like Cyrus and Hemsworth are in a great place now, though. Maybe Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus's example had an effect there?
Cyrus also revealed to Cosmopolitan that if she had to audition on The Voice, she'd choose Alicia Keys as her coach. "She's always made me feel super loved and special," Cyrus said of The Voice coach. "I loved spending time in my big red chair next to my sis!"
And in addition to the advice she's taken from her parents, Cyrus also revealed what she's learned from her godmother, Dolly Parton. The singer told Cosmopolitan that the best part of her relationship with the country legend is "watching the way she treats people with love and respect."
Parton is "always a reminder to me and my family of what is important," Cyrus told the magazine. "Never let success change your heart."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement