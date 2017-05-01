The Dubai contingent is headed out for a desert adventure that Kim has booked for them, but Scott is lagging behind. When they get to his suite, Stephanie notices a random purse on the table. She clues Kim in to the fact that there is probably a girl hiding somewhere in the suite. Kim and her friends stomp around the suite looking for evidence and rattling locked doors while Scott paces and smokes. Scott whispers to one of the producers that there is a girl in the bathroom downstairs. Kim tries to smoke her out by suggesting loudly to her friends that they should all go bang down the bathroom door. "Should we go in and scare the fuck out of her?" Kim says, just before forcing the door open and doing just that. "Get your shit and security will escort you the fuck out of here," Kim tells the mystery lady in the steamy bathroom.