Dinner In Dubai With Scott Disick & Kim K. Is Anything But Low-Key

In one, Disick shared an image of aforementioned table for 12. It's replete with dainty floral arrangements and various foods. Kardashian sits at one end of the table, while her sister's beau is off in a distant land — on the other side of the table. "Thank god for the family plan phone package or we couldn't talk over dinner," the 33-year-old wrote in the caption. Both hold phones to their ears. Another nice touch: Kim K. wears a chunky pair of sunglasses. It's a funny scene, and Disick seems to understand the humor of the situation. Because it's the Kardashians, cameras are present, which leads me to believe the dinner setting will be a scene for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rejoice! Disick's presence, as controversial as it can be on the show, is sometimes exactly what's called for. Disick can be refreshingly perceptive in a world where the glamour borders on absurd. And, for what it's worth, I think that table seats far more than 12.