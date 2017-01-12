Dinner In Dubai With Scott Disick & Kim K. Is Anything But Low-Key

When Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited late last year, the move was far from surprising. At this point, it feels as if the two are on a schedule: a year off, a year on. Disick being back in Kourtney's life means one thing: He will appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians with much more regularity. And already, it seems, the father of three is shooting scenes with none other than Kim K., the MVP of the Kardashian crew. Currently, Scott Disick is enjoying a "low-key" vacation with Kim K. in Dubai. For this family, the term low-key almost never applies. Unless, of course, cameras and a table set for 12 count as low-key. (As an unofficial arbiter of word meanings, I will say: It doesn't.) Disick posted a couple of photos from their stay, with the Lord's customary spin.
In one, Disick shared an image of aforementioned table for 12. It's replete with dainty floral arrangements and various foods. Kardashian sits at one end of the table, while her sister's beau is off in a distant land — on the other side of the table. "Thank god for the family plan phone package or we couldn't talk over dinner," the 33-year-old wrote in the caption. Both hold phones to their ears. Another nice touch: Kim K. wears a chunky pair of sunglasses. It's a funny scene, and Disick seems to understand the humor of the situation. Because it's the Kardashians, cameras are present, which leads me to believe the dinner setting will be a scene for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rejoice! Disick's presence, as controversial as it can be on the show, is sometimes exactly what's called for. Disick can be refreshingly perceptive in a world where the glamour borders on absurd. And, for what it's worth, I think that table seats far more than 12.
