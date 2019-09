Caitlyn will have to wait until after the big family meeting at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse (really?) to discuss the future of Rob & Chyna . Oddly enough (or not) neither Rob nor Chyna are present for the meeting to discuss their reality show. "No one thinks they should fuel this bad relationship with the pressure of a show," Kim says. Kourtney asks if Chyna even talks to him when they aren't filming. "The show has made Rob think more about what other people think of him, and it's not healthy," Kourtney says. "The show is what got him out of bed," Kris argues. Kim's theory is that Rob wants the show to go on because he thinks that's how he will hold on to Chyna. Kendall argues passionately against a second season."The fact that people's lives revolve around a show is the saddest thing," she says. This whole story line about Rob & Chyna (and Rob and Chyna) is like a post-modern, meta brain teaser, which none of them realize or all of them think that viewers won't notice. Neither option feels good to watch.