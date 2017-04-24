Kourtney and Kim dig out their Ex Boxes to convince Khloé that she should hang on to some of her past with Lamar, even as she is changing her name back to Kardashian. Kourtney's Ex Box has a lot of pictures and mementos from her life with Scott, and there is a letter from a different old boyfriend that Khloé reads aloud with great gusto. "It's like The Notebook," Khloé says, thrilled with the melodrama. Later Kim takes her Ex Box on the road to Khloé's house. They open the box while they enjoy some of Khloé's name change celebration cake. Kim's treasures are much more interesting than Kourtney's. She has a chicken nugget box from a first date, a prop from a music video (looks like a finger from Thriller), and even a copy of the confidentiality agreement she signed when she visited Micheal Jackson's Neverland Ranch. Khloé asks Kim if Kanye knows about Kim's Ex Box. "Well, I told him this morning," Kim says, laughing. "I mean, he could care less." Khloé is with Kanye on this one and declares 70% of Kim's keepsakes burn-worthy.