Lucy and Ethel would be proud (maybe) of Chyna and Kim and their ability to execute a harebrained caper. Chyna distracts Rob while Kim feigns a sore neck to lint roller Rob’s bed looking for a hair sample. Chyna excuses herself so she can steal his toothbrush for a sample. They almost get away with it, too, until Chyna drops Rob’s toothbrush on the way downstairs. Rob is remarkably chill about the wacky stunt, telling both Chyna and Kim that they should have just asked. He’d be happy to do a DNA test.



DNA test at his fiancee's house and then therapy at his mother’s house. Just another day in the life of Rob Kardashian, the man of a thousand issues. The therapy session is obviously staged for the cameras, which, in some small way, is a relief and makes it feel less creepy. Almost. Rob tells his therapist that he is sensitive and he resents that he hasn’t gotten to be as much a part of the pregnancy as he would like to be. The therapist suggests that he “work every single day to be as open and honest as you can be.” That is the advice fake therapy at your mom’s house gets you.



The conversation between Rob and Chyna about the therapy starts off awkward but ends in a good place. She appreciates that he is trying and he can be honest with her about his feelings about being left out of some of the important milestones of the pregnancy. Chyna agrees to try to be more sensitive to his feelings and to be more loving towards him.



Back at the therapist’s office, otherwise known as Kris’s house, Rob has an idea. “I think we should have a family dinner here because I haven’t attended one of those in years,” he says to his mom. Kris would throw a family dinner for the opening of an envelope, so she is thrilled to pull it together. “I’ll have this organized in like 30 minutes,” she says.

