A Very Pregnant Blac Chyna Posed For A Nude Photo Shoot

Paper's managing editor Abby Schreiber revealed to E! News that Chyna had a good friend on set with her: her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kim Kardashian. "Kim actually came by the shoot, which was really nice to see her giving encouragement to Chyna and talking to her," Schreiber said. "Kim came on set that day in L.A. and hung out for a little while." Incidentally, there was a copy of Kim's Paper cover (you know, the one that broke the internet) on set when she stopped by, as Schreiber told the site.