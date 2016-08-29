A Very Pregnant Blac Chyna Posed For A Nude Photo Shoot

Paper magazine's September issue hits newsstands this week. It's titled "1000 Beautiful People," but the cover stars just one: Blac Chyna. A very pregnant Chyna, due in October, posed nude for the cover shoot. Front and center in the beautiful spread — along with her belly, of course — is her massive engagement ring from fiancé Rob Kardashian.
Paper's managing editor Abby Schreiber revealed to E! News that Chyna had a good friend on set with her: her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kim Kardashian. "Kim actually came by the shoot, which was really nice to see her giving encouragement to Chyna and talking to her," Schreiber said. "Kim came on set that day in L.A. and hung out for a little while." Incidentally, there was a copy of Kim's Paper cover (you know, the one that broke the internet) on set when she stopped by, as Schreiber told the site.
Whether or not Kim's presence on the set had anything to do with it, the results of the photo shoot are absolutely gorgeous. Take a look at the mom-to-be's striking pictures below. You can head over to Paper to read what Chyna has to say about fame, slut-shaming, her relationship with Rob, pregnancy, and her son, King Cairo.
