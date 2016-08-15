Inside Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Epic Fight

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are gearing up for their reality show premiere, Rob & Chyna, and, as expected, it's full of drahhh-ma.
Remember when rumors were swirling that the two had broken up over cheating allegations? We finally get a brief glimpse at what went down. E! released the first look at the series, including an epic (and possibly staged) fight. We're talking screaming, crying, and throwing things. Chyna demands to know if Rob is "still texting bitches" and chucks a bouquet of flowers into a pool.
Like we said — heavy on the drama.
Kardashian also talks about how excited he is to be a father, saying that it's all he has ever wanted in life. We also get a peek at the dynamic between Chyna's family in D.C., and the famous family she is about to join in Calabasas.
Watch the full trailer below.
