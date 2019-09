Inside Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Epic Fight

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are gearing up for their reality show premiere, Rob & Chyna, and, as expected, it's full of drahhh-ma.Remember when rumors were swirling that the two had broken up over cheating allegations? We finally get a brief glimpse at what went down. E! released the first look at the series, including an epic (and possibly staged ) fight. We're talking screaming, crying, and throwing things. Chyna demands to know if Rob is "still texting bitches" and chucks a bouquet of flowers into a pool.Like we said — heavy on the drama.Kardashian also talks about how excited he is to be a father, saying that it's all he has ever wanted in life. We also get a peek at the dynamic between Chyna's family in D.C., and the famous family she is about to join in Calabasas.Watch the full trailer below.