Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are Still Reportedly Together

There's a lot of drama going on between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna right now, but one thing remains the same: They're still a couple.
At least that's what a source close to the pregnant Chyna has told People.
"They're not broken up," the insider revealed.
Another source told Us Weekly that Kardashian's sudden deletion of his Instagram photos stemmed from "just a fight," not a break-up. Indeed, Chyna was seen wearing her engagement ring in a makeup tutorial posted on Snapchat yesterday.
The parents-to-be reportedly had a skirmish while filming their reality show, during which Kardashian got scratched and called his betrothed a "psycho bitch."
"Rob and her have been getting into little tiffs and Blac Chyna flipped on Rob," a source explained to E! News. "He was so pissed at how she spoke to him, so he deleted everything about her to hurt her.
"[They're] back in love and have spoken through their fight," the source added.
Well, that was dramatic. Take it easy, lovers.
