Caitlyn Jenner will release a highly-anticipated book on April 25 titled The Secrets of My Life. The tell-all memoir will addresses a myriad of personal topics about the life of Jenner, including the story of her gender confirmation surgery, People reports.
Jenner's surgeries have long been a topic of speculation in tabloids, and the former Olympian hopes to finally squash the conversation by directly addressing what she has had done surgically, with clear hopes of not having to discuss it again.
In the memoir, Jenner writes that she had her final surgery in January of 2017, according to quotes on Radar Online: "The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated."
"I am telling you because I believe in candor,” she says in the book. "So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it." Jenner has previously spoken about whether or not she would pursue gender confirmation surgery on her E! series, I Am Cait, as People reports. In the series, she said that "Gender confirmation surgery is something I think anybody in my position, or the girls’ position, of course you look into. For me, I have no idea what the future holds."
The Secrets of My Life was written with journalist Buzz Bissinger who, in addition to having a Gucci shopping addiction, also wrote the critically-acclaimed book Friday Night Lights, his bestselling novel which inspired the series and film of the same name. Bissinger also wrote the iconic profile on Jenner for Vanity Fair back in July 2015.
