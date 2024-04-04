Here’s What’s Coming To Every Australian Streaming Service In April

As the weather gets cooler, we're looking for any excuse we can find to hide up in bed with a cup of tea and a good TV show or movie this month. Thankfully, with what's coming to streaming services in April, we've found a pretty good excuse.
This month, we'll see the return of a trusty Australian favourite in the form of Heartbreak High. Yep, after what seems like the longest wait ever, we'll finally watch Amerie, Malakai, Quinni, Harper, Darren and Ca$h return to Harley High for more shenanigans on April 11 over on Netflix.
Over on Prime Video, we'll cop the adaptation of cult-favourite video game Fallout, featuring Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as she navigates a nuclear apocalyptic wasteland. Meanwhile, 9Now will have a walk down a Rachel Bilson-themed memory lane with The OC and Hart of Dixie dropping.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Paramount+, Binge, Pedestrian Television, 9Now and Prime Video in April 2024:
Netflix
Start laminating your school books and grab your pencil cases because after what seems like forever of waiting, Heartbreak High is returning in April for season two. Thank you, TV gods.
- Heartbreak High (April 11, 2024)
- Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19, 2024)
Stan
Can't wait for Bridgerton? Then you can get your Nicola Coughlan fix with Big Mood, her new comedy TV series.
- Such Brave Girls (April 18, 2024)
- Sullivan's Crossing (April 15, 2024)
Pedestrian Television
On Pedestrian Television, you can watch the brilliant show My First Time, where members of the LGBTQIA+ community share their memories — from their first kiss to the story of them coming out.
- Internment (Ongoing)
- My First Time (Ongoing)
- My First Time (Ongoing)
9Now
If you fancy a bit of Rachel Bilson this month, 9Now has you covered — and you can watch both cult shows for free.
- Hart of Dixie (Ongoing on 9Now)
Prime Video
Video game fanatics, it's almost time. This April, the highly anticipated Fallout adaptation will be dropping, so prep yourself for some apocalyptic wasteland adventures.
- Fallout (April 11, 2024)
- Immaculate (Rent or buy from April 18, 2024)
Paramount+
This April, Paramount+ will be jam-packed with top tier movies such as Mission: Impossible and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
- Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (April 1, 2024)
- Star Trek: Discovery Season Five (April 4, 2024)
Disney+
This month on Disney+, we'll cop the finale of our favourite new show, Shogun, as well as some more Vanderpump festivities for loyal fans.
- Vanderpump Villa (April 1, 2024)
- Shogun (Finale April 23, 2024)
Binge
Binge will be packed in April, featuring the second part of the latest American Horror Story season, as well as some good binge-worthy television in the form of The Great Canadian Bake Off.
- The Sympathizer (April 15, 2024)
- Blackberry (April 4, 2024)
SBS On Demand
If you're after some good Aussie television, Swift Street will be the one to watch this month, featuring a tumultuous father-daughter relationship riddled with crime in the suburbs of Melbourne. Other shows worth watching on SBS in April:
- In the Name of Love (April 4, 2024)
Apple TV+
If you're a Colin Farrell fangirl like the rest of us, Sugar should be on your watch list this month, which features Farrell as a private detective who struggles with inner demons after the disappearance of a Hollywood producer's beloved granddaughter. Here's what else to watch on Apple TV in April:
- Sugar (April 5, 2024)
- Franklin (April 12, 2024)
