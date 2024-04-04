What To Watch: The Best New TV Shows & Movies To Check Out This April

If there's one thing we can say about April, it's that cinema is back, baby! This month, we're inclined to lean into the increasingly dreary weather by staying indoors as much as we can. The main places we'll be killing time? A) the cinema, and B) the couch.
This month, cinemas and streaming services alike are packed to the brim with TV shows and movies that we've been waiting for for months, if not years.
From Alex Garland's highly anticipated (and divisive!) new dystopian flick, to video game adaptations of apocalyptic wastelands in Fallout, it seems that fantasising about the end of the world will be hot this month.
Not exactly your idea of a good time? Don't worry. Zendaya's new tennis-themed flick Challengers will burst onto the scene at the end of the month and is set to be a film for the girlies and film nerds alike.
On the television front, we'll be treated to a bunch of fab Aussie releases, including the highly anticipated season two of Heartbreak High. I never thought I'd be this happy to go back to school.
Ahead, the best new TV show and movie releases of April 2024.