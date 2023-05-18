The tensions and anger are certainly there, with former mean girls and bullies easily regressing into these roles instead of addressing their issues. But Class of ’07 doesn't really hone in on the sexual abuse and grief experienced by two of the main characters, instead trivialising them through gimmicky storylines like a mock courtroom to determine whether one character should be banished from the island, and a Survivor-style tribal council to choose which of the survivors they’ll cannibalise (Yellowjackets-style). It does manage to redeem itself in the final scene, though, when a bachelor party booze cruise seeks port on what has now become an island encircling the girls’ old boarding school and they charge towards the surviving men in anger. There needs to be a season two, if only so we can see them be devoured.