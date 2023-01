7 Rules A World-Famous Facialist Taught Me For Better Skin

Keren's clinician said that patience is a virtue when layering serums and moisturisers. She suggested waiting at least three minutes between applying each skincare product so as not to disturb it on the skin and to give it time to fully absorb and work its magic. If it means you have to brush your teeth or potter around the bathroom for a moment, that's fine. It's worth it to get the most out of your skincare. And always take any excess product right down to your neck and chest area, which Keren said is often neglected.